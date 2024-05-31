Louisville Welcoming Several '25 Prospects to Kick Off Big Recruiting Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On top of the on-field momentum that the Louisville football program has generated since Jeff Brohm took over as the head coach, they have done a masterful job off the field. The Cardinals were able to salvage most of their 2023 recruiting class, inked a top-40 2024 class, and have had top-two portal classes in both offseasons.
Some of that momentum has carried over into the Class of 2025,landing a handful of commitments in the cycle up to this point. Louisville has hosted a few official visitors over the last few weeks, but with the summer months now here, the rubber is starting to meet the road on the recruiting front.
Starting today, Louisville will be hosting multiple 2025 prospects for official visits over the next four weekends. For the weekend of May 31, 14 recruits will be on campus, according to 247Sports.
The recruiting weekend is highlighted by a pair of prospects who are regarded as four-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite. Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Ben Hanks Jr. ranks just outside the top-100 nationally, while Highland Home (Ala.) HS edge/ATH C.J. May ranks just outside the top-300.
Two of the prospects planning on visiting are those already committed to Louisville. Both Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen and Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser will be making the trip.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Jordan Allen
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 5-foot-8, 170 pounds
School: Buford (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8706 (724th)
Jaylin Brown
Position: Running Back
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 187 pounds
School: West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman
Top Offers: App State, James Madison, Kentucky, NC State, Minnesota
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Kyler Garcia
Position: Defensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 275 pounds
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Pearl-Cohn
Top Offers: Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Purdue, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Cameron Gorin
Position: Offensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds
School: Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern
Top Offers: Boston College, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8685 (779th)
Ben Hanks Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9482 (111th)
Lebron Hill
Position: Wide Receiver
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior
Top Offers: Purdue, Kentucky, Miami, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8294 (1,271st)
A.J. Holloway
Position: Linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds
School: Buford (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Grant Houser
Position: Tight End
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
School: Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Air Force, Army, Indiana, Navy, Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8378 (1,226th)
Josh Johnson
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
School: Ironton (Oh.) HS
Top Offers: Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8611 (942nd)
Rashad Johnson
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
School: Bushnell (Fla.) South Sumter
Top Offers: Alabama, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8850 (449th)
Jeremiah Jones
Position: Safety
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 200 pounds
School: Murray (Ky.) HS
Top Offers: Eastern Kentucky, Murray State, Nebraska
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8728 (673rd)
Caleb Matelau
Position: Linebacker
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Palmetto (Fla.) HS
Top Offers: East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Pitt, USF, Wake Forest
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
C.J. May
Position: Defensive End
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds
School: Highland Home (Ala.) HS
Top Offers: Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Washington
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9025 (300th)
Isaiah White
Position: Defensive Tackle
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 270 pounds
School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Ben Davis
Top Offers: Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, Washington, West Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8550 (1,059th)
(Photo of C.J. May via Irish Breakdown)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter