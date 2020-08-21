SI.com
Louisville Report
Kei'Trel Clark fits into Louisville's secondary after transfer

samdraut

Nights of dreaming about Louisville football’s playbook turned into a reality when Kei'Trel Clark, a transfer from Liberty, was granted eligibility for the 2020 season by the NCAA this week.

Clark learned the news following a practice and his excitement manifested into a back flip.

His path to Louisville was quick.

After finishing with 38 tackles and six pass breaks ups in 13 games as a freshman at Liberty in 2019, Clark opted to enter the transfer portal June 22. He committed to Louisville July 10.

Clark felt comfortable at the school and liked the culture of the Louisville football program after leaving Liberty to because the "cultural incompetence within multiple level of leadership" at the university did not align with his code of ethics.

Clark developed a strong connection with defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, which led to his decision to transfer to Louisville.

“The coaches were very transparent with me,” Clark said. “They kept it real, that’s one of the things that I felt like I needed at the time.”

Brown said Clark was a bright spot for the secondary during fall camp.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound corner is a welcomed addition to the secondary.

“Tre is an unbelievable player,” safeties coach ShaDon Brown said. “He has great ball skills and is very competitive.”

Clark has fit into the locker room as he shows his playmaking ability on the field.

“We feel like he can lock down one side of the field and now we don’t have to play somebody over the top of him all the time,” ShaDon Brown said. “He has come in and picked up the scheme.”

When Clark arrived at Louisville, he was handed the playbook and tasked with learning a new scheme.

It didn’t take long for him to be immersed into the defense.

“I was literally studying so much I had dreams about the plays that I studied,” Clark said. “I know the playbook.”

Clark said he always makes plays in his dreams, but now knows the right spot to be in reality too.

“I am going to do my job and I am going to be a dog, I am going to make a play,” Clark said.

Football

