Report: Louisville CB Corey Thornton Signs UDFA Deal with Panthers

Thornton is the first former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal this year.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) defends a pass to Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Thornton (14) defends a pass to Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Louisville cornerback Corey Thornton is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to The Draft Network's Justin Melo.

Thornton is the first former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free agent deal following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft. Three Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.

Coming over from UCF last offseason, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound corner was key component of Louisville's secondary this past season. Playing in all 13 games with 12 starts, Thornton logged 38 tackles (27 solo), two interceptions and nine pass breakups. His 11 pass defenses were tied for 11th in the ACC, helping him earn an All-ACC honorable mention.

The Miami native spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Knights, and was a productive defender during every season in Orlando. His best season with UCF came during his final season in 2023 before transferring to Louisville, when he tallied 27 tackles (23 solo), caught three picks and broken up nine passes.

Over the course of 60 career games between Louisville UCF, Thornton has collected 177 tackles, 4.0 for loss, a sack, six interceptions, 33 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

(Photo of Corey Thornton: Bob Kupbens - Imagn Images)

