Louisville Safety Daeh McCullough to Enter Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's just three days removed from the end of the Louisville football program's regular season, but the offseason player movement has begun.
Safety Daeh McCullough plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. It is unlikely that he will play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.
McCullough is the first Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety spent a pair of seasons with the Cardinals, and was primarily as a rotational special teams contributor. While he played in eight games this season, seven of these games came exclusively on special team. His lone defensive action came in the opener vs. Eastern Kentucky, logging one tackle in 21 defensive snaps.
A native of Cincinnati, McCullough originally committed to Oklahoma out of high school. After playing just four snaps as a true freshman in 2023, he hit the portal and transferred to Louisville. He didn't see much playing time during his first season as a Card in 2024, logging only one tackle across 11 special teams snaps.
In their third regular season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will learn their bowl draw on Sunday, Dec. 7 following the end of conference championship weekend.
(Photo of Daeh McCullough via University of Louisville Athletics)
