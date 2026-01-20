Miami Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal One Day After National Championship Loss

Less than 24 hours after Miami’s 27–21 national championship loss to Indiana on Monday night, a Hurricanes quarterback has entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore backup quarterback Emory Williams entered the portal on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, but it doesn’t appear as if he’ll be there for long. Thamel reports that Williams is targeting a transfer to East Carolina, with a deal in place that will be formalized over the coming days.

Williams, a former three-star recruit out of Milton, Fla., has been at Miami since 2023. He has appeared in a total of 12 games, including five this past season, and has completed 62.9% of his passes for 813 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

He should have a shot at securing the starting role for the Pirates. ECU’s 2026 roster currently lists freshman Cole Hodge as the lone quarterback on the roster. The team’s 2025 starter, Katin Houser, committed to Illinois earlier this offseason after entering the transfer portal. Houser threw for 19 touchdowns and six interceptions this past season while racking up 3,300 yards.

Williams served as the backup to Carson Beck last season and was behind No. 1 NFL draft pick Cam Ward on Miami’s depth chart in 2024, too. Williams will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

