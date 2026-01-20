Report: Louisville CB Justin Agu Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, the Louisville football program did have at least one player that beat the transfer portal deadline.

Cornerback Justin Agu has entered the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

While the 14-day transfer window closed this past Friday, we could still see players across the sport officially enter the portal both today and Wednesday. Players had until midnight last Friday to communicate their intention to transfer to their respective coaching staffs, and programs then have two business days to process their portal entry. The portal window ended just before a three-day weekend, which included a federal holiday in MLK Day on Monday.

So far, Louisville has had 25 players announce their intentions to enter the portal in this cycle. Fortunately, the Cardinals have gained all their losses back, as they have also secured 30 transfer commitments thus far.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner joined the Cards last offseason as a transfer from Louisiana, but was a back end rotation piece in Louisville's secondary this past season. Despite making 11 appearances off the bench, Agu only collected six tackles (four solo) on the year.

The Prairieville, Louisiana native spent his first four seasons in college with the Ragin' Cajuns, and had a career year in his final year there. Playing in all 12 regular season games plus the conference championship while making 10 starts, Agu collected 36 total tackles (30 solo), two for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Even with some depth concerns at cornerback, Agu's portal entry doesn't come as a complete surprise. Louisville is bringing back their CB1 in Tayon Holloway, and have also brought in Elon's Brycen Scott, Kentucky's D.J. Waller and Texas' Santana Wilson via the portal. True freshman Jaydin Broadnax is also a contender for early playing time.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of C.J. Daniels, Justin Agu: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)

