Ranking Louisville's Top Transfer Portal Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football has certainly lost their fair share of guys through the transfer portal in this cycle. During the 14-day window, which officially closed on Friday, the Cardinals saw 24 players opt to continue their careers elsewhere.

That being said, head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have done terrific job of replacing those who are transferring out. Louisville has secured 27 portal commitments, and when you take into account the transfer movement both in and out, On3 has the Cards as the fourth-best portal job in this cycle.

While Louisville has gained back their losses from a numbers standpoint, they have also landed a handful of high quality portal pickups. Here are Louisville's top five commitments via the transfer portal in this cycle:

5. DE Tyler Thompson

Thompson was one of the most underrated defenders in all of the ACC this past season. Despite not starting a single game this past season, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher collected 7.5 tackles for loss, the eighth-most sacks in the league at 7.0, two forced fumbles and 25 tackles overall in 12 games.

Thompson will play a key role in what figures to be a relentless pass rush for Louisville next season. Star defensive end Clev Lubin shot down the NFL to play one more season with the Cards, A.J. Green and Micah Carter decided to not hit the portal, and Kentucky transfer Jerod Smith II will add to that as well.

4. S Koen Entringer

Landing a commitment from Entringer was a big deal for Louisville for several reasons. For starters, he was one of the better defensive backs in the Big Ten this season. The 6-foot-1, 211-pound strong safety earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention, finished with 73 (43 solo), as well as 3.5 for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for Iowa.

Entringer will undoubtedly play a massive role on the back end for the Cards, mainly because of the relative question marks in the rest of the safety room - at least right now. Travaris Banks has upside but was inconsistent last season, Dylan Rowsey is a prolific tackler but is making the jump from the FCS level, Blake Ruffin doesn't have much experience at this level, while Micah Rice is a redshirt freshman and Jordan Vann is a true freshman.

3. OL Eryx Daugherty

Louisville made a concerted effort to beef up their offensive line in the portal, and Daugherty was their best lineman to commit. Starting 10 games at left guard for Boston College this past season, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman allowed only one sack and 12 total pressures on 431 pass block snaps and 646 total blocking snaps. His 78.7 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 17th among the 83 offensive linemen in the ACC with at least 500 blocking snaps this season.

Daugherty will serve as the anchor for a new-look Cardinals offensive line, which sees most of their starters moving on. Georgia Southern guard Johnnie Brown III, South Carolina tackle Cason Henry and Delaware tackle Anwar O'Neal are also joining the fold, with Lance Robinson running it back with the Cardinals for 2026 as well.

2. TE Brody Foley

Foley's commitment to Louisville seemingly came out of nowhere, and it's a recruiting battle that will have massive ramifications for their passing game next season. Starting in 11 games for Tulsa, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end hauled in 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. Not only did he have the second-most receptions on the team and lead them in yardage, his receiving touchdown total is the second-most by a tight end in the FBS this season, behind only Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq (8).

With respect to guys like Mark Redman, Jamari Johnson and Nate Kurisky, Foley gives head coach Jeff Brohm an option at tight end that he simply has never had before at Louisville. With the speed Foley has with his massive frame, he's arguably the most athletic tight end that he's coached.

1: WR Tre Richardson

There's no question that Richardson is Louisville's top portal pickup in this cycle - and it's not particularly close. The speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound wideout is coming off of an explosive 2025 season for Vanderbilt, logging 46 receptions for 806 yards and seven touchdowns. His 17.5 yards per catch was fifth in the SEC and 11th among power conference schools. He was also the Commodores' go-to kickoff return man, returning 17 kicks for 427 yards for 25.1 yards per kick return.

While Foley and Florida State transfer Lawayne McCoy will also be big time targets for new Louisville quarterback (and Ohio State transfer) Lincoln Kienholz, Richardson provides an element of speed that very few players in the sport have. He's someone who very much has a chance to break the 1,000-yard mark in 2026.

