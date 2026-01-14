Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville TE Commit D'Angelo White

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another blue chip Class of 2027 prospect has chosen to play for the Louisville football program, with D'Angelo White giving his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:

Prospect: D'Angelo White

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Top Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9092 (288th)

D'Angelo White's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)

Frame: White is very far along in his physical development. For starters, he already has above average height and overall length for the position. On top of that, he has an incredible amount of both upper and lower body muscle tone for a high school junior - and he could be able to add at least 5-10 more pounds of weight if he really wanted to. Add in supremely broad shoulder and some moderately wide hips, and White is a physical specimen.

Athleticism: It goes without saying that, for as big and muscular as White is, this translates very nicely to the gridiron as high play strength is very high. But perhaps most impressive is that he move incredibly well for his size. His top end speed is elite for his frame, and both his lateral and north-south footwork help him perform well as a pass catcher and blocker.

Instincts: Where White shines the brightest, as expected, is when it comes to run blocking. He's got the mindset you want as someone who is a very willing blocker, and his high end strength gives well above average striking force. On top of that, he's very good at using his footwork and hips to leverage open gaps or seal off edges on zone runs, not to mention he has the north-south capabilities to get downfield and block someone into the dirt. As far as being a receiver, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he has very strong hand, and hand good-sized catch radius that occasionally flashes top-tier. What is the most surprising is that he is an extremely fluid mover for his size. You don't expect someone with this frame to be able to get up field with the ball in his hands as fast as he does.

Polish: White also plays on the other side of the ball as a defensive end, which partially attributes to why he plays with a bit of a physical edge to him. Both as a blocker and pass catcher, he's not someone who lines up purely on the inline. He was used in the slot, out wide, and even sometimes as a motion man. White's not exactly the type of receiver who will route someone up, but he is consistent is the limited route tree he does run. It also helps that, on top of being faster in the open field than expected, he's hard to take down one-on-one. Where he could improve some is in his transition from chip blocking to route running.

Bottom Line: Overall, this is a great pickup for Louisville. Between his nastiness as a run blocker and consistency as a pass catcher with a surprising amount of yard-after-catch potential, White is a phenomenal pro style tight end prospect. Clean up a couple things here and there, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get on the field early.

(Photo of D'Angelo White via Twitter/X)

