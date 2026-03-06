Elite '27 Legacy DB Jordan Haskins Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another elite recruit in the Class of 2027 is choosing the Louisville football program, and this time it's an in-state legacy prospect.

Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station defensive back Jordan Haskins, a top-300 prospect and one of the Commonwealth's top players, announced Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Haskins chose Louisville over Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Virginia Tech. He is the son of former UofL defensive back J.T. Haskins, who played for the Cards from 2000-03 and is currently the head coach at Bryan Station.

“Coach Brohm and his staff have done a great job developing guys over the years!," he told On3/Rivals when he announced his top six last month. "They’ve been winning a lot of games. I believe they’re heading into the right direction for making a push into the College football playoffs!”

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back ranks as high as the No. 240 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 player in the state of Kentucky and the No. 318 recruit in the nation.

Playing both cornerback and safety for Bryan Station, Haskins put together a very good junior campaign. He collected 50 tackles (31 solo), three interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery in just nine games. The Defenders went 6-6 this past season, making it to the second round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

He also spent some time on the offensive side of the ball, playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Haskins completed 27 of his 63 pass attempts for 363 yards and four touchdowns to one interception, rushed 32 times for 160 yards and four scores, and caught three passes for 23 yards.

Haskins in a three-sport athlete, also taking part in basketball and track & field. He holds a PR of 11.32 in the 100-meter dash, per MileSplit.

Haskins is the eighth 2027 prospect to the commit to the Cardinals, joining a class that already ranked No. 11 nationally prior to his commitment. He's one of five four-star prospects already in the fold, joining Quarterback Jack Sorgi, wide receiver Chuck Alexander Jr., tight end D’Angelo White and cornerback Allen Evans IV.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Jordan Haskins: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky