Western Kentucky Transfer LB Darius Thomas Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has now landed their first portal pickup on the defensive side of the ball.
Former Western Kentucky linebacker Darius Thomas announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
Thomas is the second transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville, following former Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa, who committed on Tuesday.
This season, Thomas established himself as one of the top linebackers in Conference-USA. Starting all 13 of the Hilltoppers' games, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker logged 54 tackles, seven for loss, a team-best four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The native of Miramar, Fla. was a safety coming out of high school, and saw action in eight games during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He collected nine tackles, a pass break up, as well as a pick-six that season. Thomas was forced to miss the entire 2023 season due to injury, and converted to linebacker ahead of this season.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Darius Thomas via Western Kentucky Athletics)
