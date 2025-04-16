Report: Louisville LB Darius Thomas Re-Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville football program is opting to move on before playing a single in-game snap.
Linebacker Darius Thomas, who originally committed to the Cardinals as a transfer from Western Kentucky during the winter portal window, has re-entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer.
Thomas is the second player to re-enter the portal after transferring to the Cardinals this past winter, joining edge rusher Demon Clowney. Offensive lineman Austin Collins, wide receiver JoJo Stone and defensive lineman Saadiq Clements have also entered the portal during the 10-day spring window, which opened Wednesday, Apr. 16.
Last season, Thomas established himself as one of the top linebackers in Conference-USA. Starting all 13 of the Hilltoppers' games, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker logged 54 tackles, seven for loss, a team-best four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The native of Miramar, Fla. was a safety coming out of high school, and saw action in eight games during his true freshman campaign in 2022. He collected nine tackles, a pass break up, as well as a pick-six that season. Thomas was forced to miss the entire 2023 season due to injury, and converted to linebacker ahead of this season.
While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 22 returning scholarship players to the portal, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 19 commitments via the portal up to this point, and are expected to add more in the spring window.
Related: Louisville Football 2024-25 Transfer Tracker
Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky