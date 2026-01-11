West Georgia Transfer QB Davin Wydner Commits to Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program now has both their likely starting and backup quarterbacks for the 2026 season.

Former West Georgia signal caller Davin Wydner announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He's the second transfer commitment of the day, following Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle Tommy Ziesmer.

So far, Louisville has landed 23 transfer commitments, beginning to offset 25 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up last Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Davin Wydner via University of Louisville Athletics)

