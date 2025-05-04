Louisville Report

Louisville Lands Oklahoma Transfer TE Davon Mitchell

Mitchell was a top-200 prospect coming out of high school.

Matthew McGavic

Oklahoma's Davon Mitchell makes a catch during the University of Oklahoma (OU) spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Oklahoma's Davon Mitchell makes a catch during the University of Oklahoma (OU) spring football practice at the Everest Training Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another transfer tight end is opting to join the Louisville football program.

Former Oklahoma tight end Davon Mitchell has committed to the Cardinals, he announced Sunday. Mitchell is coming off of a visit to campus this past Tuesday.

Mitchell is the third tight end to transfer to UofL in the spring window. He joins Utah's C.J. Jacobsen and San Jose State's Jacob Steward.

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound tight end was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked as the No. 154 prospect by the 247Sports Composite, and held offers from schools like Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC.

The Los Alamitos, Calif. native was originally a member of the Class of 2025, but reclassified to 2024 to enroll early with the Sooners. However, Mitchell did not see any playing during his lone season in Norman, and entered the portal in the spring window.

While Louisville has seen a lot of players transfer out, losing 24 returning scholarship players to the portal in this cycle, including six this spring, they have done a good job at countering their losses. They have landed 28 commitments via the portal up to this point, including nine in the spring window.

Louisville finished the 2024 season, their second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with a 9-4 overall record including a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is scheduled to kick off against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30 at L&N Stadium.

(Photo of Davon Mitchell: Sarah Phipps - The Oklahoman / USA TODAY Network)

