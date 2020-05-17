Seth Dawkins Using Going Undrafted as Motivation

When the 2020 NFL Draft got underway last month, most of the draft buzz coming from the Louisville Football program was surrounding offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. He was billed as a consensus first round talent, and wound up being selected No. 11 overall by the New York Jets.

But he was not the only Card wanting to hear his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Among others, wide receiver Seth Dawkins was also hoping to be selected, albeit much later in the draft than Becton had been.

"I figured I was either going to go late round or UDFA," Dawkins told Louisville Report.

Unfortunately for Dawkins, all 255 draft selections came and went without him hearing his name, and signing with a team as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) would be his lone remaining option.

Immediately after the draft ended, four teams reached out to him: the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, ultimately choosing to sign with the Seahawks. He was the first of two Cards to sign 2020 UDFA deals, as offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft also did so with the New York Giants.

"It was my best chance to make the team, and the organization is one of the best in the NFL," Dawkins said. Having Russell Wilson as his quarterback also played into his decision to sign with Seattle.

The de facto quarantine brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have limited team activities for all NFL clubs, but Dawkins has already met the entire team and coaching staff through virtual meetings.

"They've been really cool and are down to Earth type of guys," he said. "They're a great organization."

As of right now, NFL training camps are still expected to start on time in late July, and Dawkins fully plans on using his undrafted status to serve as motivation to stand out in camp.

"I definitely have a chip on my shoulder," he said. "Just knowing I come in undrafted just makes me go harder!"

Dawkins believes that his savviness and his hands will help him make a statement once training camp is underway. He is also learning how to play multiple different positions as a receiver and not just simply as a split end wideout.

Wherever he stands on the line of scrimmage, his massive hands will give him an immediate advantage, especially on jump balls & goal line situations. His 6-foot-3, 218 pound stature also allows him to take big hits across the middle.

He finished his Louisville career with 84 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns, all mainly coming in sophomore and senior years. His dip in production during his junior campaign can be partially attributed due to injuries and poor QB play during Louisville's abysmal 2018 season.

Behind offensive weapons Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick, Dawkins flew under the radar in 2019 for the Cardinals. He hauled in 16 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, but he has proven that he has big game potential. He set career highs this past season on Oct. 5 vs. Boston College, catching 6 passes for 170 yards and a score.

