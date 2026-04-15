Watch: Deion Branch, Louisville WRs Discuss Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is nearly in the books. After kicking off their set of spring practices in mid-March, their 15th and final practice - the annual spring game - is just around the corner. Spring practice for the Cardinals will officially wrap up on Friday Apr. 17 at 6:00 p.m EST from L&N Stadium.

Like every other position group for the Cardinals, the wide receiver room has had a few moving pieces. Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy are preparing for the NFL Draft, Dacari Collins graduated, and both Brock Coffman and Antonio Meeks hit the transfer portal.

Fortunately, UofL is still looking very good at this position. They brought it a pair of high-impact receivers in Vanderbilt's Tre Richardson and Florida State's Lawayne McCoy, as well as Jackson Voth (Drake) and Montavin Quisenberry (Kentucky). TreyShun Hurry and Kris Hughes are running it back as well.

Despite the room dealing with a handful of injuries, second year wide receivers coach Deion Branch has liked what he has seen out of his unit.

"I think the guys are doing a real good job of things," Branch said. "They taking in everything that we're throwing at them. We started out with 14 guys, lost a couple guys here and there. That's football. That's why i always tell the guys it's always next man, next man, next man up.

"I think so far, each and every last one of those guys have busting their tails. The effort is super high, and I love that. That's one thing you can't coach, and that's one thing that is you can do that, we'll take the rest. So far, I'm very impressed with the room. Still continue building, get through spring, make sure we stay healthy."

On Wednesday, Branch, McCoy and Hurry took time to meet with the media. They discussed how spring practice has gone up to this point, how injuries have impacted the room, the receivers' growing bond with quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Branch's growth as a receivers coach, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conferences:

Wide Receivers Coach Deion Branch

Wide Receivers Lawayne McCoy and TreyShun Hurry

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(Photo of Deion Branch: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)