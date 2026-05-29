Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: Stanford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the summer months now on the horizon and rosters across college football now firmly set in stone, Louisville Cardinals On SI will provide way-too-early previews for each opponent on their 2026 schedule.

Next up, we continue our way-too-early preview series with the Cardinals' Halloween matchup vs. Stanford:

Stanford Cardinal

2026 Meeting: Saturday, Oct. 31 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Last Meeting: Stanford won 38-35 on Nov. 16, 2024 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif.

All-Time Series: Stanford leads 1-0

The last year-plus for Stanford has certainly been a whirlwind. On top of back-to-back 3-9 seasons, head coach Troy Taylor was dismissed in March of 2025 by general manager Andrew Luck following multiple investigations regarding his behavior towards female staffers. Luck tabbed his former coach with the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich, to be the interim for the 2025 season, where the Cardinal went 4-8. Afterwards, Tavita Pritchard, a former quarterback and longtime position assistant for the Card before a brief stint in the NFL, was tabbed to be their next head coach.

Pritchard has a steep hil to climb in year one, as Stanford didn't excel on either side of the ball in 2025. Their 306.5 yards and 18.8 points scored per game on offense ranked 123rd and 120th in the FBS, while their 408.2 yards and 29.2 points allowed per game came in at 103rd and 95th nationally, all respectfully. Not to mention that, because of Stanford's academic requirements, navigating the transfer portal is a lot more difficult.

One of the few incoming transfers this offseason for Stanford is the one that likely start under center for them. After spending the first five years of his collegiate career at Michigan, Davis Warren joins the Cardinal in search of a fresh start.

If Stanford is to make some noise to start the Pritchard era, Davis will have to perform much better than he has in the past. He has just one year of starting experience, coming in 2024, where he completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,199 yards and seven touchdowns in nine game - albeit with nine interceptions. Even then, he was benched midway through the season, only to be re-inserted as the starter later on. He entered the portal after Bryce Underwood earned the starting job for the Wolverines, sending Davis to the bench for that season.

His top target in the passing game will be another transfer in wide receiver Nico Brown. He's coming off of an incredible season at Yale catching 71 passes for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning FCS First-Team All-American honors. Caden High returns to Stanford following a 2025 season where he logged 37 receptions for 414 yards and a touchdown, but the rest of the wide receiver room has minimal production and experience in college, and is squarely in "prove-it" mode. Even their projected starting tight end, Benji Blackburn, had just nine catches for 109 yards.

As far as their ground game goes, Stanford has some potential here with Micah Ford returning to The Farm. In just nine games last season, he ran for 643 yards and four touchdown, while also catching 11 passes for 119 yards. Had he not missed time due to injury, he was on pace for 1,016 yards from scrimmage. That being said, they don't have much proven depth at running back beyond Ford.

But if Ford is to have the season he is capable of, or if Warren is able to end his collegiate career on a high note, then the offensive line has to take a step forward. Stanford gave up 3.42 sacks and 5.75 tackles for loss per game last season, which ranked 129th and 93rd, respectively, in the FBS. But not only does the Cardinals return seven of their top nine lineman from last season, they bringing back 49 of their 60 starts up front. Continuity is a valuable asset, but it's only valuable if you can improve as a unit. Time will tell if the OL can achieve this.

Speaking of continuity, that is what Stanford's defense and new defensive coordinator Kris Richard is banking on if they are to rebound from their ghastly 2025 season. The Cardinal are bringing back 14 of their top 20 defenders by total tackles, including five of their top six.

As far as the true defensive linemen go in Stanford's 3-4 scheme, they'll have to show a lot of improvement at the point of attack. The Cardinal's three projected starters here - Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Zach Rowell and Omar Staples - put together just 50 tackles, 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks combined.

Fortunately, the edge rushing outside linebacker duo of Tevarua Tafiti and Ernest Cooper give Stanford some good pass rush potential. Tafiti is coming off of a season where he logged 32 tackles, 7.0 for loss and a sack, while Cooper collected 23 tackles, 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. Then you add in what the Cardinal bring back at inside linebacker, and it cements their linebacking corps as the strongest unit on the field.

Matt Rose returned after leading Stanford in total tackles and tackles for loss with 106 and 8.0, along with 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble, while Jahsiah Galvan comes back following a 50 tackles, 2.0 for loss and 2 forced fumble campaign. Not to mention Zach Johnson (28 tackles, 3.0 for loss, 2.0 sacks) and Sam Mattingly (23 tackles, 1.5 for loss) provide quality depth in the middle of the field.

Keeping up with the theme of banking on continuity, Stanford's secondary brings back most of their top defensive backs from last season. On paper, it's a unit that *should* be able to rebound from their 2025 where they posted the 134th-ranked passing defense (288.9 passing yards allowed per game), but much like the offensive line, they have to go out there and do it.

Jayvion Green (38 tackles, 2.5 for loss, team-best 8 PBUs), Brandon Nicholson (27 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 PBUs) and Washington transfer Leroy Bryant (18 tackles, 2 interceptions) round out the Cardinal's go-to cornerbacks. At safety, we have second-leading tackler Scotty Edwards (54 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble), as well as Charlie Eckhardt (34 tackles, 2.0 for loss, 3 PBUs) and Darrius Davis (26 tackles, 1.0 for loss and 2 PBUs).

Overall, it's understandable why many have tabbed Stanford as the worst team in the ACC. While there are a handful of playmakers on the Cardinal, there are also massive questions at quarterback and offensive line, and to an extent the secondary as well. Considering Louisville gets Stanford at home and will be wanting revenge for their 2024 upset loss in Palo Alto, this should (key word: should) be a fairly manageable game for the Cards.

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(Photo of Andrew Luck: Darren Yamashita - Imagn Images)