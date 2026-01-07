Purdue Transfer DL Demeco Kennedy Commits to Louisville

This story will be updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's run on lineman in the transfer portal continues.

Former Purdue defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy has committed to the Cardinals, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling.

He's the fifth portal commitment of the day for Louisville, joining Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty, Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O’Neal, plus Kentucky defensive linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith.

Kennedy is Louisville's ninth portal commitment of the cycle. He joins Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri running back Marquise Davis, Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell.

These nine are the first to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Demeco Kennedy: Marc Lebryk - Imagn Images)

