Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville ATH Commit Devonte Anderson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is welcoming yet another sought after defensive back to their Class of 2026, as Devonte Anderson has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Devonte Anderson
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Top Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Wisconsin
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8672 (1,024th)
Devonte Anderson's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: Anderson has an above average frame for his position. Height is good, and it's coupled with what appears to be a plus wingspan as well. He's at a solid weight and has a chiseled muscle tone on him, but also has the room to add more on an as-needed basis.
Athleticism: If he wanted to, Anderson could thrive as a multi-sport athlete participating in track & field. He has great open field speed, as well as good north-south burst (although lateral footwork is just okay). He also flashes some very good play strength plus a solid vertical.
Instincts: While he is regularly matched up against some of the top prospects in the state of Florida, Anderson can easily run stride-for-stride with most wide receivers. On top of that, he does a solid job at watching the quarterback's eyes, and excels at tracking the ball in the air. Even when he is slightly out of position, he has good closing and recovery speed, making sure he's always in the area to make a play. Anderson not only has very good timing when making plays on the ball downfield, he's also an extremely hard hitter when coming down out of zone coverage.
Polish: Regardless of the coverage he's in, Anderson has good base understanding of it. He plays with a good inside shade in zone coverage, and has displayed a good mirror technique in man-to-man. He loves to play press man coverage, but he could do with being a tad more aggressive, especially given his strength. While he does a good overall job at being in the right place at the right time, his side-to-side footwork is a touch inconsistent and his hips do sometimes get a bit stiff. Also plays wide receiver and has returned kicks.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is good pickup for Louisville that has some underrated potential down the line. Anderson already has a good mental understanding and approach of what it takes to play cornerback, and has flashed some high end athleticism on top of it. He'll have to fine tune some of his fundamentals when he gets on campus, but he could be a contributor by year two.
(Photo via the Orange Observer)
