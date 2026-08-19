Disrespect? Isaac Brown Omitted From 60-Person Doak Walker Pre-Season List

The Doak Walker Award released its preseason "Watch List" for the 2026 season and there was a GLARING omission: Isaac Brown.

Isaac Brown finished the 2025 season with an electrifying 8.75 ypc and tallied 884 yards in just 9 games after a hamstring injury limited his availability.

Brown IS listed on the Maxwell Award Watch List. Brown IS the 5th Betting Choice on a number of gambling platforms at 11-1 to WIN the Doak Walker Award!

The ACC itself had 12 running backs on the Doak Walker preseason list AND Issac Brown is preseason 1st team ALL-ACC. Despite that, Isaac was omitted from the prestigous list.

A MISTAKE?

A source within the University of Louisville confirms that both Isaac Brown AND Keyjuan Brown were both submitted as candidates from UofL for the prestigous award. However, despite an on-time submission both Isaac & Keyjuan were both not listed on the 60-person list.

Why?

Is it possible that the Doak Walker Award forgot about a tandem of running backs that collectively rushed for 1588 yards on 197 carries? Or does the panel that puts together the list not feel that the Cardinal running backs were worthy of inclusion?

The good news is that the IN SEASON deadline for inclusion is in October. Isaac & Keyjuan both have plenty of time to show why they should have been included among the 60 player list this August.

Isaac Brown-Doak Walker | Drew Deener-Cartoonist