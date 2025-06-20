Louisville Picks Up Commitment From '26 ATH D.J. Williams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Commitments from prospects in the Class of 2026 are continuing to roll in for the Louisville football program.
D.J. Williams, a two-way prospect for Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, announced Friday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Williams chose Louisville primarily over Ole Miss, but also held offers from Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and others. He's coming off an official visit to both the Cardinals and Rebels.
He's the fourth commitment for the Cards over the last six days. Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood cornerback Kris Brunson and Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes offensive lineman Benjamin Corhei both committed on Sunday, and Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman Charlie Edgeworth did so on Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver/defensive back is a highly-regarded recruit in the Class of 2026. Rivals tabs him as a four-star prospect, ranking as the No. 15 athlete in the nation and No. 51 recruit in the state of Florida. The 247Sports Composite places him as the No. 572 prospect in the cycle.
Williams did the majority of his damage on the offensive side of the ball for Carrollwood this past season as a junior. In 10 games tracked by MaxPreps, he caught 39 passes for 873 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, he also logged 25 tackles (21 solo), one for loss and one pass breakup.
Louisville now has 20 committed prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle. It's a class that ranks as high as No. 25 in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of D.J. Williams, Deion Branch via University of Louisville Athletics)
