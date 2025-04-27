Report: Patriots Invite Louisville FB Duane Martin to Rookie Minicamp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Louisville fullback Duane Martin has received an invitation to the New England Patriots' rookie minicamp in May, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson.
Competing in rookie minicamp will give Griffith the opportunity to potentially sign as an undrafted free agent. Cornerback Corey Thornton and tight end Mark Redman have already inked UDFA deals, while defensive tackle Thor Griffith also received a minicamp invite. Three Louisville players were selected in this year's draft.
While fullbacks are a rarity in today's college football, as well as football as a whole, Martin got regular playing time this past season. He played in 12 games and made three starts, logging a 66.6 run block grade across 64 run block snaps on Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound fullback also caught a pair of passes 17 yards, and ran three times for 16 yards, including a two-yard touchdown vs. Jacksonville State.
Over the first three years of collegiate career when Scott Satterfield was the head coach of the Cardinals, the Laurens, S.C. native was utilized as a tight end before Jeff Brohm took over in 2023 and converted him to fullback. Martin has eight catches for 101 yards in his career.
(Photo of Duane Martin: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
