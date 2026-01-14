Murray State Transfer Safety Dylan Rowsey Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is adding some help on the back end via the transfer portal.

Former Murray State standout safety Dylan Rowsey announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Rowsey is the second transfer safety to commit to Louisville in this cycle, following Iowa's Koen Entringer. He's the fifth defensive back overall, also joining corners Santana Wilson and D.J. Waller, who transferred in from Texas and Kentucky, respectively.

So far, Louisville has landed 26 transfer commitments, offsetting 24 portal defections that they has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety was one of the most prolific tacklers in all of college football this season, finishing with 139 total tackles - with 89 of them being solo stops. Not only did Rowsey have the fourth-most total tackles in the FCS, it was also the eighth-most in all of Division I, while no one in D1 football had more solo tackles.

He also collected 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two interceptions, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The Rienzi, Miss. native took home an FCS All-American honorable mention by the Associated Press for his efforts. Rowsey spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at the JUCO level at Itawamba Community College.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Dylan Rowsey: Sam Rhodes - Murray State Athletics)

