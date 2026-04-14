JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is adding some beef in the middle of their defensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

Junior College defensive tackle Keon Webb announced Tuesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He has three years of eligibility remaining, including this upcoming season.

Webb spent this past season at Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas. Playing 11 games for the Broncbusters, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle collected 37 tackles (20 solo), six for loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup.

According to 247Sports, Webb was regarded as the No. 10 JUCO defensive lineman and 64th-ranked overall JUCO prospect in the Class of 2026. He held offers from Baylor, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and others before picking the Cards.

The Riverview, Fla. native was an unranked high school prospect coming out of the Class of 2024, holding offers from places like Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and Troy before committing to North Carolina A&T. Webb did not make an appearance in his true freshman campaign and lone season with the Aggies.

Webb's commitment addresses an area of need for Louisville. Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle Tommy Ziesmer suffered an undisclosed lower body injury in spring ball, leaving the Cardinals with just six healthy scholarship defensive tackles.

Of that half dozen, only Purdue transfer Demeco Kennedy and Houston Transfer Joshua Donald have extensive experience at the college level. Miami transfer Daylen Russell has a high ceiling but minimal on-field reps, and Bailey Abercrombie, Dillon Smith and Sam Dawson are either redshirt or true freshmen.

Last season in their third year under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

Heading into Brohm's fourth season, many are extremely high on his Cardinals. They are returning multiple impact playmakers, such as running back Isaac Brown, edge rusher Clev Lubin, linebackers Stanquan Clark and Antonio Watts. They also bring in the No. 5 transfer portal class in the spot, headlined by guys like Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz and Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson.

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(Photo of Keon Webb via University of Louisville Athletics)