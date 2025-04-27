'26 WR/DB Emoni Smith Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program has been generating a lot of momentum in the Class of 2026, they're still not immune to losing previously committed prospects.
Galloway (Oh.) Westland two-way prospect Emoni Smith announced Sunday that he has backed off his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.
Smith had been committed to Louisville since mid-January. He's the second 2026 recruit to decommit from the Cardinals, joining Fort Myers (Fla.) HS offensive tackle Joel Ervin.
Losing an impact playmaker like Smith certainly stings. Primarily a strong safety, he logged 90 tackles, nine for loss, six sacks, six pass break ups and an interception. Over on the offensive side of the ball, he compiled 1,268 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns, primarily at wide receiver.
As you can imagine, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith is a fairly well-regarded prospect. He ranks as high as the No. 28 player in the state of Ohio and No. 56 safety in the cycle, according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 822 prospect in the class.
Louisville now sports an 12-man 2026 recruiting class following Smith decommittment. However, it's a class that ranks as high as the No. 11 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Emoni Smith: Adam Cairns - Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
