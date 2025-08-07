Watch: Ron English, Louisville Safeties Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're quickly approaching the halfway point of fall camp for the Louisville football program. The Cardinals are just over week into their preseason, with six of their 15 alloted practice sessions now complete.
One of the biggest questions on the entire team will be how the defense will bounce back following a disappointing showing in 2024. It was Louisville's strength in 2023 during year one under head coach Jeff Brohm, but last year, they ranked 56th in scoring defense (24.1 points allowed per game) and 64th in total defense (368.7 yards allowed per game).
Leading into year three of the Brohm era, the staff seems to be confidence in the defense's ability to redeem themselves for 2025.
"I think we're always have new faces, but these guys like each other, and they've come together well. Our communication has been pretty good, from the sidelines you can hear them. I like the people here.
Following the Cardinals' practice on Thursday, English, plus safeties D'Angelo Hutchinson and JoJo Evans took time to meet with the media. They discussed the safeties group as a whole, the communication aspect of the defense, Hutchinson and Evans' respective journeys, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Ron English
Safeties D'Angelo Hutchinson and JoJo Evans
(Photo of Ron English: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
