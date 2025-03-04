Watch: Ron English, Louisville Safeties Talk Start of Spring Practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first steps in preparation for the 2025 season are now underway. Earlier this week, the Louisville football program officially kicked off spring practice ahead of year three under head coach Jeff Brohm.
One of the main areas of emphasis for the Cardinals this offseason has been the defensive side of the ball. Louisville is coming off of a 2024 season where they ranked 10th in the ACC in total defense, and 64th nationally.
With UofL losing a lot of individual impact guys from last season, 12 of their 21 transfers from the fall portal window are on the defensive side of the ball, as well as seven of their 11 early enrollee freshmen. While there is still plenty of work to be done, so far through the first week of spring ball, defensive coordinator Ron English is high on his group.
"I really like the group in terms of their mentality, as people, they help each other," English said. "They seem to have plenty right away, so I really like the group to be honest with you. I'm having fun."
Following Tuesday's practice, English, plus safeties D'Angelo Hutchinson and JoJo Evans took time to meet with the media. They discussed the start of spring practice, how the newcomers have mixed in with the team, new leadership role, communication, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conferences:
Defensive Coordinator Ron English
Safeties D'Angelo Hutchinson and JoJo Evans
(Photo of Ron English: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
