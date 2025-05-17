Falcons Sign OL Michael Gonzalez Following Rookie Minicamp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Michael Gonzalez is one step closer to potentially earning a spot on a 53-man roster.
The former Louisville offensive lineman has been officially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons, the organization announced Friday.
Gonzalez went unselected in during the 2025 NFL Draft, but received a rookie minicamp invitation by the Falcons shortly afterwards. During which, Atlanta cross-trained the offensive guard at center, which helped him secure a UDFA deal.
During training camp this fall, Gonzalez will work under Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who previous had the same role at Louisville from 2019-20. In fact, Ledford was Gonzalez's lead recruiter coming out of high school, but never got the chance to coach him after leaving for Atlanta.
This past season as a senior, Gonzalez put together his best season at the collegiate level. Starting all 13 games at left guard, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman allowed no sacks and just 17 total pressures across 457 pass block snaps and 815 blocking snaps overall. He earned all All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.
The Indian Trail, N.C. native broke the rotation early as a freshman, becoming a multi-year starter soon afterwards. In 2,919 total blocking snaps across 52 games and 34 starts, Gonzalez allowed just four sacks - including none in his final two years - and just 55 total pressures.
2025 training camp for rookies will start on July 20, with veterans joining on July 25. The preseason will officially start on Aug. 9 with the Hall of Fame Game, and the 53-man cut deadline is Aug. 27.
(Photo of Michael Gonzalez: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
