ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has a massive showdown on tap this weekend.
They're in line to face their toughest test of the entire season, traveling down to Coral Gables for a matchup against No. 2 Miami - who are by far and away the best team in the ACC. Additionally, with kickoff set for this Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST, the eyes of the college football nation will be squarely fixated on this game.
Of course, ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown, both teams are dealing with a handful of injuries.
On the Louisville side, Isaac Brown and Duke Watson are the most noteworthy banged up Cardinals. Both have been dealing with lower body injuries, although they did play in their most recent matchup vs. Virginia, and Louisville is coming off of a bye week.
As for Miami, they haven't been hit nearly as hard by the injury bug. While defensive lineman Hayden Lowe continues to be out, the Canes did get running back Jordan Lyle and wide receiver Joshua Trader back for their last game at Florida State. Not to mention they are also coming off of a bye week.
With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Wednesday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Miami. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, and a final report will then be released two hours before Friday's 7:00 p.m. EST kickoff.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #66 Mak Pounders
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
QUESTIONABLE
- DL #92 Micah Carter
PROBABLE
- DB #7 Rodney Johnson
- RB #22 Keyjuan Brown
Miami Hurricanes
OUT
- DL #14 Hayden Lowe
- WR #18 Chance Robinson
- TE #46 Dylan Reiman
- OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
- OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
- TE #85 Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE
- LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
PROBABLE
- N/A
