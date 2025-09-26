ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's ACC opener at Pitt this weekend is a massive matchup for a variety of reasons.
For starters, it will be their first time out this year against a power conference foe after opening up the season with two Group of Five schools and an FCS team. Additionally, it's their first time having to play away from L&N Stadium, traveling up the Ohio River to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.
While Louisville is 3-0 so far this season, it's hard to determine their true potential considering they haven't been properly tested - especiallu since they haven't played the cleanest football at times. One way or another, their showdown with the Panthers will be very telling.
Unfortunately, they're already dealing with a handful of noteworthy injuries.
Star running back Isaac Brown was limited to just two snaps and one carry in the previous game vs. Bowling Green, while backup running back Duke Watson didn't play at all.
Earlier in the week, head coach Jeff Brohm said he was unsure if either running back would be able to suit up vs. Pitt.
“Both have lower leg injuries that they’re trying to heal up from," he said. "Hopefully we will get them back, but I will not know until later in the week.”
Additionally, standout wide receiver Chris Bell is also nicked up, but he played through injury against BGSU. Starting safety JoJo Evans also didn't play, while offensive tackle Trevonte Sylvester was limited.
Fortunately, with conference play now here, we'll start to get some clarity moving forward regarding injuries. This season, the ACC has started releasing NFL-style availability reports for each conference game.
The first report will be released at 8:00 p.m. EST two days before a game, with an updated report coming out at 8:00 p.m. EST the day before. A final report will then be released two hours before kickoff on game day.
On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup at Pitt. Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville at Pitt
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB Stanquan Clark
- DB Rodney Johnson
- QB Travis Egan
- RB Keyjuan Brown
- RB Jamarice Wilder
- RB Shammai Gates
QUESTIONABLE
- RB Isaac Brown
- LB Antonio Watts
- DL Wesley Bailey
- RB Duke Watson
- DL Rene Konga
PROBABLE
- N/A
Pitt Panthers
OUT
- LB Jayden Bonsu
- RB Synkwan Smith
- RB Jaylin Brown
- LB Jeremiah Marcelin
- RB Derrick Davis Jr.
- TE Adam Howanitz
- DL Denim Cook
- DL Jaeden Moore
QUESTIONABLE
- RB Desmond Reid
- DB Tamon Lynum
- DB Rashan Murray
PROBABLE
- WR Censere Lee
