ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program had some trouble putting away Boston College this past weekend, but that exactly what they eventually able to do, earning a 38-24 victory to move to 6-1 on the 2025 season.
Next up, the Cardinals are heading back on the road, and will face another team that is having a down season in Virginia Tech. But while the Hokies started the season 0-3, firing head coach Brent Pry as a result, they've gone 3-2 under interim Philip Montgomery. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Of course, neither the Cardinals or Hokies are heading into the matchup anywhere close to fully healthy.
On the Louisville side, backup running back Duke Watson's status continues to be in question. He's missed the last two games, although head coach Jeff Brohm suggested earlier this week that he could be a go this weekend depending on his week of practice. Starting defensive end Wesley Bailey was "questionable" for the last game against Boston College, but did wind up playing.
As for Virginia Tech, they certainly have some noteworthy injuries as well. Starting safety Quentin Reddish has been out for over a month, starting right guard Montavious Cunningham has been out the last few games, starting linebacker Jaden Keller was a "game-time decision" vs. Call (although did play), on top of a handful of other injuries.
With the matchup a couple days away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia Tech. An updated report will come out at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday, and a final report will then be released two hours before kickoff.
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- LB #6 Stanquan Clark
- QB #17 Travis Egan
- RB #26 Duke Watson
- RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
- RB #43 Shammai Gates
- OL #57 Naeer Jackson
- OL #76 Tyler Folmar
PROBABLE
- WR #0 Chris Bell
- WR #14 Kris Hughes
- OL #72 Sam Secrest
- DL #92 Micah Carter
Virginia Tech Hokies
OUT
- S #0 Quentin Reddish
- CB #5 Joshua Clarke
- WR #6 Keylen Adams
- WR #7 Chanz Wiggins
- CB #17 Caleb Brown
- RB #24 Braydon Bennett
- CB #35 Jojo Crim
- DL #52 Sherrod Henderson
- DL #57 James Jennette
- OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
- OL #77 Brody Meadows
- WR #80 L.J. Booker
- WR #86 Joseph Hobbs
- DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk
QUESTIONABLE
- TE #87 Harrison Saint Germain
- TE #88 Zeke Wimbush
PROBABLE
- RB #16 Jeffrey Overton Jr.
