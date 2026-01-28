Five Freshmen Who Could Contribute Immediately for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still have several more months until the Louisville football program returns to the gridiron, but year four of the Jeff Brohm era is already generating a fair amount of hype.

The Cardinals did a fantastic job of talent retention, bringing back guys like running back Isaac Brown, edge rusher Clev Lubin and linebacker Antonio Watts. They've also done a great job in the transfer portal, sporting the fifth best portal class in college football, per On3.

While Louisville will undoubtedly be led by their returners and transfers, there is still a chance we could see some true freshman step forward to make an impact. Louisville inked a 20-man 2026 recruiting class, which ranked as high as No. 33 in the nation, per 247Sports.

These are the five Cardinals freshman who have the best chance to earn early playing time in 2026:

CB Jaydin Broadnax

Broadnax is, by far and away, the top candidate as far as incoming freshman earning playing time goes. For starters, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback was Louisville's top signee in the 2026 class, coming in at No. 268 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He has a rare blend of size and instincts, plus the athleticism to make it all work at a high level.

Additionally, the cornerback room for Louisville is a little bit in flux. CB1 in Tayon Holloway is coming back, but that second starter - or even third in nickel looks - is up for grabs. Transfers Brycen Scott, D.J. Waller and Santana Wilson have college experience, but don't be surprised if Broadnax pushes them for a starting spot.

WR Payton Cook

Louisville is bringing in *five* true freshmen wide receivers, and Cook is the highest-rated out of all them, coming in as the No. 475 prospect in the 2026 cycle. While the 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver has a couple things to clean up, he is very far along in terms of both his physique and his overall feel for the game.

However, the path the immediate playing time will be difficult considering the talent in front of him. Louisville brought in four transfers at the position, and are returning to contributors in TreyShun Hurry and Kris Hughes. It'll be difficult, but Cook could throw his hat in the ring with the wide receiver position battles.

TE Julius Miles

As the 336th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, Miles was Louisville's second-highest rated signee in this cycle. It's no surprise, as the 6-foot-6, 210-pound tight end brings to the table a great blend of size and athleticism, and knows how to maximize both out on the football field to his advantage.

While the tight end position has been underutilized by Brohm in his time at Louisville, this could be the year that changes. Transfer Brody Foley is an All-ACC caliber player, and Jaleel Skinner has athletic upside. Miles will likely play behind both, but he has posiiton versatility between tight end and wide receiver - which could help him see the field early.

LB Taj Powell

Some people might be surprised to see Powell listed here. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker is ranked outside the top-1000 at No. 1,012 in the 2026 cycle, and comes in at 10th in Louisville's 20-man class.

But when you watch his film, Powell is a natural to play the STAR position in the Cardinals' 4-2-5 defense. He has the capabilities to be a playmaker both against the run and pass from multiple spots on the field. Louisville brings back starter at that position in Antonio Watts, brought back Benjamin Perry to be his back up, but that's really it. From that perspective alone, Powell could be thrust into action if an injury flares up.

RB Lekhy Thompkins

Thompkins was a big time recruiting retention for Louisville. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound power back was drawing major attention during his senior season after he committed to the Cards, but never wavered. As the No. 776 player in the Class of 2026, he does a lot of things really well, especially when you consider that he's a power back who also has good downfield vision and pass catching ability.

At first, you might think it would be an uphill battle for playing time considering Isaac Brown and Keyjuan Brown are running it back, and there's also Missouri transfer Marquise Davis and former walk-on Braxton Jennings on the roster. But Brohm has not only shown that he likes to cycle his running backs, he's had to play them all at times due to injuries. But even at full health, it wouldn't come as a shock to see Thompkins get some early run.

