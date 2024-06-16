From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ Steve Clarkson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Continuing on the "Countdown to Kickoff" series, "From The Pink Seats is bringing on another guest that should be familiar to fans of the Louisville football program.
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are welcoming quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson to the show.
Clarkson dives into how he got his famed "Quarterback Retreat" started, and how it developed into what it is today with the help of Joe Montana.
Then, he discusses Louisville's recruitment of his son, Pierce, how the departure of Scott Satterfield and arrival of Jeff Brohm impacted it, Pierce's first year as a Cardinal and what to expect moving forward.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 137 - Countdown to Kickoff: Interview w/ Stephen Herron
- Episode 136 - College Football Landscape, Louisville Recruiting Updates
- Episode 135 - Conference Realignment, CFB 25 Chatter
(Photo of Steve Clarkson via The Orange County Register)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter