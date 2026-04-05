Koen Entringer Quickly Ascending as a Leader for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into the 2026 season, the defensive side of the ball for the Louisville football program isn't short on returning production and experience. Clev Lubin and A.J. Green help anchor what is sure to be a disruptive defensive line, Antonio Watts, Stanquan Clark and T.J. Capers round out an aggressive front seven in the linebacking corps, while Tayon Holloway is ready to run it back as CB1.

The majority of these aformentioned players, as veterans both with the Cardinals and in college football overall, have all stepped up in terms in leadership roles. That being said, one player who has taken charge as a significant figurehead amongst the players is someone who has only been on campus for a few months.

One of the players who joined Louisville earlier this offseason as part of their fourth-ranked transfer portal class is Koen Entringer. Transferring in from Iowa, it didn't take long for the safety to become one of the most impactful voices on the defense.

"Koen stepped up immediately in a leadership role," safeties coach Brandon Sharp said Friday. "He's doing a great job with the guys as far as approaching the game like a pro. That's what he is. He's definitely influenced guys to come in and do more, and watch more film and things like that."

From an on-field standpoint, the 6-foot-1, 211-pound strong safety is already an extremely impactful player, as he was one of the better defensive backs in the Big Ten last season. Entringer finished with the third-most tackles on the Hawkeyes with 73 (43 solo), as well as 3.5 for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He took home and All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts.

Entringer had plenty of interest from power conference school as soon as he hit the portal, primarily from Texas Tech and West Virginia. But the primary reason he picked Louisville? It was the Cardinals' all-around "desire to be champions."

"I'm coming back for my fifth year, been to one championship game, and I lost," Entringer said. "I want to be a champion. I think every single person the building, from the top down to the janitor to the head coach, we all want to be champions. I think everybody in the city wants to be champions."

That championship mindset wasn't just lip service in order to land Entringer's commitment from out of the portal. The native of Ypsilanti, Mich. has had a smooth transition to his new home, but not simply because things have been easy - but because they've been pushing him to continue being great.

"The transition has been great," he said. "I've just been blessed by God just to be around a great coaching staff, Coach Sharp, Coach Ivey, Coach Ellis, those guys are pushing me to be my best every day. Then the guys in the locker room, the DBs, the 'bird gang' as we call ourselves, we're just gelling together. We're here with a group of guys who want to be great just as much as you want to be great. It just raises the temperature."

This 'iron sharpens iron' approach by all parties involved is partly why Entringer has assumed a leadership on Louisville as quickly as he has. While it helps that he was formerly one of the top voices on Iowa's defense last season, the top returning leaders have also helped show him the ropes around the Schnellenberger Complex.

"I was a captain at my old school, and I got here, I was just trying to be the best teammate that I can be," Entringer said on how he ascended to being a leader for Louisville as quickly as he did. "Football's the ultimate team sport. If you just try and be the best teammate you can be, it will all work itself out. I'm not big believer in labels or anything, I just saw myself as just a guy trying to be the best teammate that I can be. That's gonna be my goal."

As far as his on-field play goes, even though he's coming off of a successful 2025 campaign personally, Entringer - like every other player going through spring ball - wants more out of himself. While he's already a very talented and skilled safety, especially around the box, he knows there are areas he can improve in.

"I just got to improve my eyes, and my situational awareness," he said when asked what he wants to work on in spring ball for the Cardinals. "I think something that helped me at Iowa, and being under Coach Parker, is to be a cerebral player. That's something I just want to continue to grow at. I need to recognize formation splits, and be one step ahead of the offense and the quarterback. ... Obviously, being the ACC, it's a pass-heavy conference, just work on my man coverage and things like that. But I'm excited."

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(Photo of Koen Entringer: Matthew McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)