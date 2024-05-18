From The Pink Seats: Episode 135 - Conference Realignment, CFB 25 Chatter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got peak offseason podcast content on tap at "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo dive into various topics regarding the Louisville football program and college football as a whole.
The guys discuss recent conference realignment chatter regarding North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State and the rest of the ACC, get hyped over the reveal of EA Sports College Football 25, debate Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough's place in the ACC, and a lot more.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA)
