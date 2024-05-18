Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episode 135 - Conference Realignment, CFB 25 Chatter

On this episode, the guys discuss potential realignment in the ACC, the new college football video game, and other topics relevant to the Louisville football program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville football QB Tyler Shough (9) during spring practice at the Trager Indoor Practice Facility
Louisville football QB Tyler Shough (9) during spring practice at the Trager Indoor Practice Facility / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We've got peak offseason podcast content on tap at "From The Pink Seats."

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo dive into various topics regarding the Louisville football program and college football as a whole.

The guys discuss recent conference realignment chatter regarding North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State and the rest of the ACC, get hyped over the reveal of EA Sports College Football 25, debate Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough's place in the ACC, and a lot more.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

