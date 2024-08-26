From The Pink Seats: Episode 145 - WR Shuffling, Countdown to Kickoff Quiz
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's the final "From The Pink Seats" episode of the preseason.
On this episode, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith dive into two of the bigger storylines to emerge for the Louisville football program following the end of fall camp.
First off, the guys talk about the news of Caullin Lacy's injury, and what that means for the wide receiver room. Piggy backing off of that, they also dive into how the return of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce impacts it as well.
Capping off the show, the guys then bring on Card Chronicle writer John "CardinalStrong" Powell to the show for the first ever Countdown to Kickoff quiz.
Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
If you liked this episode, check out past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:
- Episode 144 - Countdown to Kickoff: Fall Camp Update 2.0
- Episode 143 - Countdown to Kickoff: Fall Camp Update
- Episode 142 - Countdown to Kickoff w/ Steve Rummage
(Photo of Ahmari Huggins-Bruce: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X