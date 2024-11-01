Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Episodes 161/162 - Boston College Recap, Clemson Preview

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's win at Boston College and preview the Cardinals' upcoming matchup at Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs after making a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.
Oct 25, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs after making a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has another massive game in store this weekend, and "From The Pink Seats" has you covered.

In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' win at Boston College, as well as break down their upcoming matchup at Clemson.

Kicking things off, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Eagles. The guys recap a wild comeback with good and bad game film, give quick reactions and takeaways, update the Sack King race, and take a quick glance of the big matchup with Clemson.

In part two, McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith welcome ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain back to the show to help break down the upcoming matchup with the Tigers. Don't miss a new Twitter mailbag, Matt's Stats and a closer look at Clemson and Louisville advanced stats with the help of Mac Lain.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Boston College Recap

Clemson Preview

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*

(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football