From The Pink Seats: Episodes 161/162 - Boston College Recap, Clemson Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has another massive game in store this weekend, and "From The Pink Seats" has you covered.
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Cardinals' win at Boston College, as well as break down their upcoming matchup at Clemson.
Kicking things off, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producers Keith recap the game against the Eagles. The guys recap a wild comeback with good and bad game film, give quick reactions and takeaways, update the Sack King race, and take a quick glance of the big matchup with Clemson.
In part two, McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith welcome ACC Network's Eric Mac Lain back to the show to help break down the upcoming matchup with the Tigers. Don't miss a new Twitter mailbag, Matt's Stats and a closer look at Clemson and Louisville advanced stats with the help of Mac Lain.
Boston College Recap
Clemson Preview
(Photo of Chris Bell: Eric Canha - Imagn Images)
