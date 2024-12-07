From The Pink Seats: Episodes 169/170 - Kentucky Recap, Early Signing Period Breakdown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season might be over, but we've still got a double dose of content here at "From The Pink Seats."
In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Louisville football program's streak-ending victory over Kentucky, as well as the Cardinals' efforts in the early signing period.
Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Wildcats. Don't miss an extended 'Vince's Game Notes' exploring the big plays and little details that made all the difference for Louisville, an update to the highly coveted 'Sack King Trophy', go 'Around the ACC in 60 Seconds,' following a crazy weekend in the conference, plus a look ahead to all the postseason scenarios.
In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Kentucky Recap
Early Signing Period Breakdown
