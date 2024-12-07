From The Pink Seats: Episodes 169/170 - Kentucky Recap, Early Signing Period Breakdown

Louisville Report

On this doubleheader, the guys recap the Louisville football program's win over Kentucky and break down the Cardinals' early signing day period.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ramon Puryear (41) and Louisville Cardinals defensive back Jathan Hatch (31) hold up the Governor’s Cup trophy after winning against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The regular season might be over, but we've still got a double dose of content here at "From The Pink Seats."

In this doubleheader, the guys break down the Louisville football program's streak-ending victory over Kentucky, as well as the Cardinals' efforts in the early signing period.

Kicking things off, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the game against the Wildcats. Don't miss an extended 'Vince's Game Notes' exploring the big plays and little details that made all the difference for Louisville, an update to the highly coveted 'Sack King Trophy', go 'Around the ACC in 60 Seconds,' following a crazy weekend in the conference, plus a look ahead to all the postseason scenarios.

In part two, Louisville Cardinals On SI deputy editor Matt McGavic, Lococo and Producer Keith break down the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

Kentucky Recap

Early Signing Period Breakdown

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episodes, click here for part one and click here for part two*

(Photo via Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

