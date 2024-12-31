Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Washington | Sun Bowl

Louisville Report

The Cardinals conclude their 2024 season against the Huskies in the Sun Bowl.

Matthew McGavic

The Sun Bowl Stadium is painted with university names - Washington and Louisville - and sponsor logos for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in El Paso, Texas. The nationally-televised game is a marquee event showcasing the Sun City's culture, heritage and ties to Fort Bliss, an important U.S. Army post.
The Sun Bowl Stadium is painted with university names - Washington and Louisville - and sponsor logos for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in El Paso, Texas. The nationally-televised game is a marquee event showcasing the Sun City's culture, heritage and ties to Fort Bliss, an important U.S. Army post. / Rafael Medina / Special To El Paso Times
EL PASO, Tex. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Washington in the Sun Bowl.

Led by second-year head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville finished the 2024 regular season at 8-4, while going 5-3 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 12 players named to the 2024 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks earning a First-Team nod, and running back Isaac Brown being named the Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year.

As for the Huskies, one season removed from being the national runner-up, they went 6-6 during the 2024 regular season, including 4-5 in the Big Ten during their first season in the the conference. Led by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Washington went a perfect 6-0 at home, but were 0-6 away from Husky Stadium.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Sun Bowl | Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 ACC) vs. Washington Huskies (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) Game Day Feed

(Photo of Sun Bowl Stadium: Rafael Medina / Special To El Paso Times)

Matthew McGavic
