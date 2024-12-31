Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Washington | Sun Bowl
EL PASO, Tex. - After a few weeks to regroup following the end of the regular season, the Louisville football program will attempt to head into the offseason on a positive note, taking on Washington in the Sun Bowl.
Led by second-year head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville finished the 2024 regular season at 8-4, while going 5-3 in ACC play. The Cardinals had 12 players named to the 2024 All-ACC Team, which included wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks earning a First-Team nod, and running back Isaac Brown being named the Offensive and Overall Rookie of the Year.
As for the Huskies, one season removed from being the national runner-up, they went 6-6 during the 2024 regular season, including 4-5 in the Big Ten during their first season in the the conference. Led by first-year head coach Jedd Fisch after Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, Washington went a perfect 6-0 at home, but were 0-6 away from Husky Stadium.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Sun Bowl | Louisville Cardinals (8-4, 5-3 ACC) vs. Washington Huskies (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) Game Day Feed
