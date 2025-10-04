Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia | Game 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Game day is finally here once again. The Louisville football program has a big matchup on tap, returning home to L&N Stadium to face their first ranked opponent of the season - No. 24 Virginia.
In their last game at Pitt, Louisville didn't exactly start their matchup on a strong note, falling 17-0 in the first quarter. However, they put together a much better showing in the second half, eventually ending the game on a 34-10 run to capture a 34-27 win and remain undefeated.
QB Miller Moss threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, while the Cardinals' defense forced five turnovers. The Cardinals moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2023, with their seven-game winning streak behind only Ohio State (8) for longest active streak amongst power four teams.
As for the Cavaliers, they are coming off on the their best wins in recent memory. No. 8 Florida State marched into Charlottesville this past Friday for their ACC opener, and Virginia took advantage of the opportunity with a thrilling 46-38 double overtime win over the Seminoles.
QB Chandler Morris accounted for five touchdowns, and both teams combined to put up 954 yards of offense. UVA earned their first win over a top-10 team since 2005, and improve to 4-1 in the process.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
