Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Miami | Game 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Louisville football program's biggest matchup of the season is finally here. They're hitting the road this week, traveling down to South Florida for a primetime weeknight matchup with the Miami Hurricanes.
The Cardinals are coming off of their second and final bye week of the 2025 season, and it came at a good time. For starters, Louisville most recently suffered their first loss of the 2025 season - a 30-27 overtime loss to then-No. 24 Virginia.
Additionally, their offense, which was expected to be the strength of this team, continues to underperform. Their 404.0 yards per game ranks 59th, while their 115.0 rushing yards per game ranks 111th, and their 7.40 penalties per game comes in at 114th nationally.
As for the Hurricanes, who are also coming off of a bye, they have a legitimate case to be the No. 1 team in college football. They head into the matchup with Louisville at a perfect 5-0, with wins over Notre Dame, USF, and most recently Florida State in Tallahassee.
Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck, as well as junior defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., are both generating buzz for the Heisman Trophy. The Canes, according to ESPN's FPI, have the fourth-best resume in the sport, behind only Indiana, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 2 Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Hard Rock Stadium via Pro Football Network)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky