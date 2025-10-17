Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Louisville Cardinals (4-1, 1-1 ACC) at No. 2 Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 ACC)
- Kickoff: Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Fla.
- Weather Conditions: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
- How To Watch: ESPN
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Miami -13.5
- All-Time Series: Miami Leads 12-4-1
- Last Meeting: Miami won 52-45 on Oct. 19, 2024 (L&N Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
Game Notes
Louisville
- Louisville takes on its second consecutive ranked opponent when it travels down to Coral Gables to take on No. 2 Miami on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s the second time in three seasons that the Cards have played at Miami. Louisville clinched its first spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game in 2023 when the Cardinals outlasted the Hurricanes 38-31. The Cardinals enter the match-up at 4-1 and 1-1 in the ACC and are playing its highest ranked opponent in the Jeff Brohm era since facing No. 6 Miami at L&N Stadium in 2024 — a 52-45 loss to the Hurricanes. Louisville will face a ranked opponent on the road for the third time under Brohm — the last coming last season when Louisville defeated Clemson 33-21 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
- The Cardinals take on a ranked opponent for the second time in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2022 when Louisville dropped a 31-16 decision at No. 12 Clemson and came back the next week to defeat No. 24 NC State 25-10 at L&N Stadium. Louisville is 21-66-1 all-time against teams ranked in the top 25 and just 5-37-1 on the road.
- Quarterback Miller Moss has been solid over the last two games versus Pittsburgh and Virginia. The senior has completed 67-of-99 passes for 668 yards and five touchdowns, while completing passes at a 67.7 percentage. In the loss to Virginia, Moss completed 34-of-48 (70.8) passes for 329 yards and two scores
- Wide receiver Chris Bell, who has been named the ACC Receiver of the Week over the last two weeks, has caught 22 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games. Bell established career highs with 170 yards (fourth 100-yard receiving game) on 12 receptions, including 15-yard and 13-yard touchdowns to take his career touchdown total to nine in the loss to Virginia. Bell’s 170 yards receiving was the highest total by a Louisville player since Dez Fitzpatrick had 182 yards at Boston College in 2020.
- QB Miller Moss has tossed five touchdown passes over the last two games versus Virginia and Pittsburgh.
- S D’Angelo Hutchinson has registered 16 tackles over the last two ACC games after recording a career best 11 against UVA.
- WR Chris Bell has caught 23 passes over the last two games. He grabbed a career high 12 passes against UVA.
- WR Chris Bell has scored three times in the last two conference games after scoring twice against UVA and once versus Pitt.
- Miami and Louisville are meeting for the third-straight season and the sixth time since joining the conference.
- Since the Cards joined the ACC in 2014, Miami is 3-2 against the Cardinals.
- Louisville is just 1-6-1 all-time in Miami, with the only win coming in 2023 — a 38-31 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
- The Hurricanes had won the first eight meetings to start the series, not including a tie between the teams in 1950.
- Head coach Jeff Brohm is 1-1 all-time versus the Hurricanes after losing at home in 2024.
- Miami has won three of the last five encounters, and the two teams have split the last two meetings at Hard Rock Stadium.
- The Cardinals have scored 27 or more points in the last eight meetings and over 30 points in seven of those eight match-ups.
Miami
- Miami posted its first 10-win season since 2017 and only its second 10-win season in the last 20 years in 2024. The Hurricanes also finished the season undefeated at home for the first time since 2002 (6-0).
- Fresh off a bye week, the Hurricanes improved to 5-0 for the second straight season with a 28-22 win over Florida State last time out on Oct. 4. QB Carson Beck threw for four touchdowns in the road victory.
- The Hurricanes opened 2025 with a thrilling 27-24 win over #6/#6 Notre Dame in their season opener on Aug. 31. Miami has three ranked wins so far this season in games vs. Notre Dame, USF and FSU.
- Miami topped Louisville, 52-45, in last year’s head-to-head matchup in 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.
- #2/#2 Miami continues its fourth season under head coach Mario Cristobal with a matchup against Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN, 104.3 WQAM, Radio Libre 790 AM and WVUM 90.5 FM.
- The Hurricanes entered the season ranked in the top 10 of both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, checking in at No. 10 in both rankings, and rose to No. 5 in the AP and No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after a 27-24 win over Notre Dame in their opener. Following its Week 7 open date, UM remained at No. 2 in the AP top 25 - tied for its highest AP ranking since 2017.
- Among UM’s top newcomers is QB Carson Beck, who arrived from Georgia via transfer portal. Beck, who missed spring practices while recovering from UCL surgery, has a 29-3 (.906) record as a starting FBS quarterback, the best of any active player (minimum five games).
- Friday night’s game is a matchup for the “Schnellenberger Trophy,” which the Hurricanes are currently in possession of, having won the 2024 game in Louisville. The trophy, which features the actual western dress boots, now bronzed, worn by Coach Howard Schnellenberger when he led both programs to national prominence, was created prior to the 2023 matchup between the two programs.
Depth Charts
Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Miami
Comparison
See how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
Uniform Report
Louisville will be wearing white jerseys with red helmets (with the "Cards" script) and pants, while Miami will be wearing orange jerseys with white helmets and pants.
Additional Coverage
- Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Virginia
- 2025 Midseason Position Group Grades
- ACC Power Rankings: 2025 Week 8
- Watch: Jeff Brohm, Brian Brohm, Pete Nygra and Kalib Perry Preview Miami
- Louisville Takes Full Advantage of Second Bye Week
- Brohm Suggests Louisville Could Use Multiple Quarterbacks vs. Miami
- Louisville Football Bowl Projections: 2025 Week 8
- Updated Redshirt Tracker Through Five Games
- Louisville CFB26 Preview: Game 6 vs. Miami
- Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Miami Hurricanes On SI's Justice Sandle
- Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami
- Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Miami
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Chris Bell: Sam Navarro - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky