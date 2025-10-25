Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Boston College | Game 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of capturing a statement victory in full view of the eyes of the nation, the Louisville football program is returning home to L&N Stadium for the first time in three weeks. In an attempt to avoid a post-big game let down, they'll be taking on Boston College under the lights.
The Cardinals are coming off one of their biggest road wins in school history, as they were able to topple No. 2 Miami 24-21 in South Florida this past Friday night. Louisville's defense picked off Canes QB Carson Beck four times, wide receiver Chris Bell caught nine passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries.
As for the Eagles, year two under head coach Bill O'Brien has been nothing short of a complete and total disaster. While Boston College won their opener against Fordham, they have since lost six-in-a-row, including 38-23 at home to UConn this past Saturday. In their last two ACC games, at Pitt and vs. Clemson, BC has been out-scored 89-to-17. It's their first 1-6 start to a season since 2012.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 1-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
