Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
Boston College Eagles (1-6, 0-4 ACC) at No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (5-1, 2-1 ACC)
- Kickoff: Saturday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Location: L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- Weather Conditions: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- How To Watch: ACC Network
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -25.5
- All-Time Series: Louisville Leads 10-7
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 31-27 on Oct. 25, 2024 (Alumni Stadium - Chestnut Hill, Mass.)
Game Notes
Louisville
- Louisville returns home after picking up one of its biggest wins in school history, knocking off No. 2 Miami 24-21 at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday night. It was the school’s second win over a team ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press Poll and only the sixth road win over a ranked opponent in school history. The Cardinals face Boston College for the annual Homecoming contest on Saturday. Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
- Louisville is 61-37 all-time on Homecoming, which includes a 22-5 mark at L&N Stadium. The Cardinals have won five of the last six Homecoming contests after falling to Miami 52-45 during the 2024 season.
- The Louisville defense held the Hurricanes to 334 yards of total offense and picked off Carson Beck four times, including on the Hurricanes’ final possession when they were attempting to get in range for a possible game-tying field goal.
- Quarterback Miller Moss accounted for three scores— two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in his third-straight game. He completed 23-of-37 passes for 248 yards and a pair of scores, but more importantly, was sacked only once against Miami’s vaunted pass rush. Moss has thrown for 916 yards and seven touchdowns over the last three games, while completing 66.2 percent of his throws.
- Wide receiver Chris Bell recorded his third-straight 100-yard game — the first player since 2019 to do so — with nine catches for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The senior has caught 31 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns over the last three games.
- The Cardinals ran up their season total of interceptions to 10 after picking off Miami quarterback Carson Beck four times. The four interceptions were the most since recording four against Wake Forest in 2022. Louisville ranks fifth in the country with 10 interceptions through six games. Antonio Watts leads the Cards with three interceptions through six games.
- Isaac Brown rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries versus Miami. It was his third 100-yard game this season and the eighth of his career.
- QB Miller Moss has accounted for 10 touchdowns (3 rushing and seven passing) over the last three contests.
- The Cardinals have recorded seven interceptions in their last two road games at Pittsburgh and
Miami.
- Head coach Jeff Brohm picked up his fourth career win over a Top-5 opponent in his career. He owns a 4-4 record against Top 5 teams.
Boston College
- Through seven games, Boston College has a top-30 passing offense in the nation, averaging 272.4 passing yards per game. Officially, the Eagles are 29th in the nation and 7th in the conference.
- Lewis Bond ranks 6th in the country and 1st in the ACC in receptions per game, averaging 7.1 catches a game through seven games. Bond needs 26 catches to break Zay Flowers’ all-time reception record of 200 total receptions.
- In addition, Bond is 6th in the conference in total receiving yards with 505.
- Turbo Richard has seven total touchdowns through seven games, which ranks 4th in the ACC.
- Additionally, Richard is top-ten in the conference in rushing yards per carry with 4.9, which is 9th in the ACC. Richard is 8th in conference play with five total rushing touchdowns.
- Kaelan Chudzinski’s 11 catches for 136 yards through seven gamres leads all freshman tight ends nationwide.
- Chudzinski’s five catches for first downs this season is also best among freshman tight ends.
- With one defensive touchdown this season on a Bam Crouch pick-six vs. Fordham (8/30), Boston College ranks inside the top30 nationally in defensive touchdowns, as well as in the top five in the ACC.
- Omar Thornton is 15th nationally in forced fumbles per game, averaging just under one per game, which is third-best in the ACC.
- Thornton’s 6.4 tackle-per-game average ranks in the top-15 in the conference.
- With one fumble recovered each this season, both Owen McGowan and Charlie Comella rank in the top-30 nationally and in the top-three of the ACC.
- KP Price averages 8 tackles per game, which is 5th in the ACC.
- Luca Lombardo is one of 11 kickers nationwide with a perfect field goal percentage, making all 10 of his attempts in seven games played.
- Lombardo is 7th in the ACC in total points with 52, and field goals per game with 1.4.
- As a team, Boston College allows 1.3 yards per punt return to opposing teams, ranking 8th in the country.
- Shamus Florio is 8th in the ACC in punting, averaging 41.2 yards per punt through seven games.
- The Eagles are inside the top-30 in punt returning, averaging 11.9 yards per return, which is 5th in the ACC.
Depth Charts
Here are the depth charts for both teams ahead of their matchup: Louisville vs. Boston College
Comparison
See how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles, and who the statistical models favor: Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
Uniform Report
Louisville will be wearing their all-back throwback style uniforms, while Boston College has yet to announce their uniform combination.
