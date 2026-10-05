Game Time Announced For Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville Football has started off its season with a very disappointing 2-3 record. After falling on the road by 3 to NC State over the weekend, Louisville will remain home this Friday for a tilt against the Florida State Seminoles for a previously announced kickoff time of 7:00

12 days ahead of the Cards traveling to Syracuse on October 17th, UofL fans have now learned their road game kickoff time against the Orange: 7:30 on the ACC Network inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

Louisville is 13-8 all time against Syracuse but actually lost its last matchup against the Orange in 2022, where UofL struggled mightily in its opener. That game in the JMA Wireless Dome was the last opener at UofL for Scott Satterfield. The two programs will meet for the 1st time in the 4 year tenure of Jeff Brohm on the 17th.

Louisville's history in the "Carrier Dome" now the JMA Wireless dome is strange. The 2022 opener, a 2018 in the Dome that got Heidi'd off television because the Cards were playing so poorly (56-10), and a stunning loss on Teddy Bridgewater's birthday in 2012 where Louisville went in 9-0 and suffered its 1st loss of the season inexplicably 45-26 to the Orange.

The Cards have actually lost its two most recent meetings inside the Dome (2022, 2018)

But the Cards have had their fair of high moments inside the Dome as well, Lamar's leap in 2016 clearly being the pinnacle. Louisville also dominated Syracuse in the 2014 match-up that was Bobby Petrino's Year One of his 2nd stint for the Cards.

So it's all set: Louisville vs. Syracuse October 17th, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network.

Next for Louisville

Louisville is set to play the Florida State Seminoles this Friday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on ESPN at 7:00.

The Cards are 6-18 all-time against Florida State and have no beaten the Noles since 2021. The last meeting is actually the only meeting of Florida State during the Jeff Brohm tenure in 2023 where the Cards fell 16-6 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Other Kickoff Times in the League:

Wake at California TBD

NOON: Virginia at SMU (CW)

NOON: Pitt at Boston College (ESPN2)

NOON: Charleston Southern at Clemson (ACC Network)

3:30 Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

3:30 North Carolina at Duke (ESPN2)

7:00 Florida State at Miami (ESPN)

7:30 Elon at Stanford (ACCNX)