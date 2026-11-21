Louisville hosts Pittsburgh Saturday night at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium with the momentum of a five-game win streak. The Cards edged out North Carolina a week ago 16-14, while the Panthers fell to Florida State Friday night, 16-10. The game will kickoff at 7:30 and be televised on ESPN2.

Coming into the trip to Chapel Hill, the Louisville offense was Top 12 in scoring and total offense, having scored 28+ points in every game. The defense stepped in Chapel Hill recording a season-high six sacks and two turnovers. A Koen Entringer strip sack set up the Cards only touchdown of the night. Jabari Mack, who is listed as questionable today sealed the win with an interception in the final minutes. Louisville now leads the ACC with 29 sacks on the season.

As a result of a postgame scuffle last week, Louisville will be without linebacker Stanquan Clark for the first half. Clark was all over the field making plays last week as he led the Cards with 10 tackles.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stanquan Clark (6) reacts after tackling North Carolina Tar Heels running back Jaylen McGill (27) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt touts the second ranked rush defense in the country, holding opponents to 71 yards per game. The pass defense is ranked 119th in the country, allowing 243 passing yards per game. Pitt is holding opponents to 19.4 points & the Cards are holding opponents to 20 points per game during the five-game win streak.

Louisville needs to establish a passing attack early. The pressure will be on Lincoln Kienholz from the Pitt front, but his mobility should help. The Cards welcome back Lawayne McCoy from injury last week & the transfer receiver did not skip a beat. Isaac Brown still leads the Cards on the ground with 804 yards and eight touchdowns. Tre Richardson has 50 catches for 708 yards and three scores.

Keyjuan Brown led the rush attack last week for The Ville and is still fifth in the country averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (5) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Both teams struggle with penalties, Louisville is 126th in the country averaging 72.4 penalty yards per game. Pitt is even worse averaging 78.1 yards per game in penalties, 131st in FBS.

Pitt started the season 5-0 with wins over UCF, Syracuse and Virginia Tech; but lost starting quarterback Mason Heintschel to a torn ACL in that game against the Hokies. Since then, the Panthers are 1-4 with losses to North Carolina, Boston College, Miami and Florida State. The Panthers are currently rotating two quarterbacks (Holden Geriner and Corey Dailey) and the Cards are preparing for both.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) runs the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pitt rushing attack is led by Damon Ferguson Jr. The freshman has 130 carries for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Pitt running back La’Vell Wright who is from North Hardin High School has five touchdowns for the Panthers but will miss today’s game due to injury.

The leading receiver for Pitt is Louisville transfer Cataurus “Blue” Hicks. He’s caught 37 passes for 730 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau started on the Louisville o-line during the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Prediction:

The Louisville defense is coming on like a freight train to end the season and finding their stride. This Pitt team is a struggling offense and the Cards should feast. Kienholz has a huge day through the air & Tre Richardson shines with multiple touchdowns.

Louisville 35 Pittsburgh 14