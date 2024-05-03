Louisville Picks Up Commitment From '25 TE Grant Houser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is celebrating the lead up to the Kentucky Derby with another commitment from the Class of 2025.
Wapakoneta (Oh.) HS tight end Grant Houser announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over 17 held offers from Air Force, Miami of Ohio, Toledo and others.
"First off all, thank you Jesus! I want to give God all the praise because apart from him I wouldn't be able to do this," Houser said in his commitment post on Twitter/X. "Thank you to my family for being there for me and helping me along this process. Thank you to my team and coaches for constantly pushing me to be the best I can be. And lastly thank you to everyone who has ever helped along this process."
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, is regarded as the No. 90 tight end in the Class of 2025 and the No. 91 recruit in the state of Ohio.
Houser is now the sixth commitment in Louisville's 2025 recruiting class. He joins Oxford (Ala.) HS quarterback Mason Mims, Goshen (Ky.) North Oldham lineman Gradey Anthony, Westerville (Oh.) North offensive lineman Jake Cook, Union (Ky.) Ryle defensive end Dillon Smith and Buford (Ga.) HS wide receiver Jordan Allen.
(Photo of Grant House via Hudl)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter