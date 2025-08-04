Watch: Mark Hagen, Louisville DLs Talk Start of Fall Camp
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program is operated at full steam ahead.
While the Cardinals kicked off their third fall camp under head coach Jeff Brohm just last week, they already have four practices under their belts. The start of the 2025 season is fast approaching, with kickoff against Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium just 26 days away.
When it comes to their defensive front, Louisville does lose some impact guys here, such as Ashton Gillotte, Ramon Puryear, Dezmond Tell and Jared Dawson. However, thanks to a combination of returning depth and impact transfers, the coaching staff is still high on this group.
"I think the hunger coming in and the opportunities, the guys see that 'Oh shoot, they lost half their room,' which we did after that Sun Bowl," defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen said of the competition on the line.
"I just think the opportunity to take it to another level. Not just an opportunity to play, but and opportunity to play at a place like Louisville, where Jeff Brown has got this place operating at a high level. and could play on a team that potentially can compete for a championship."
Following the Cardinals' practice on Monday, Hagen, plus defensive ends Wesley Bailey and Adonijah "A.J." Green took time to meet with the media. They discussed the position group as a whole, the competition at various spots on the defensive line, how Green, Bailey and Clev Lubin have progressed, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Defensive Line Coach Mark Hagen
Defensive End Wesley Bailey
Defensive End Adonijah "A.J." Green
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky