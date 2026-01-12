Report: Kentucky Transfer WR Hardley Gilmore IV Flips from Louisville to Baylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, Hardley Gilmore IV will not be suiting up for the Louisville football program this fall.

The transfer wide receiver from Kentucky has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Baylor, and subsequently signed with the Bears, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. Hardley had originally given his verbal pledge to transfer to the Cardinals back on Jan. 8.

Gilmore's decision to flip doesn't come as a complete surprise. In the four days since his original decision, Louisville not only landed commitments from Vanderbilt star wideout Tre Richardson and FSU starter Lawayne McCoy, but Louisville Cardinals On SI confirms that UofL was able to get both TreyShun Hurry and Kris Hughes to double back on their decisions to transfer and return for 2026.

Even with Gilmore no longer in the fold, Louisville has still landed 25 transfer commitments, offsetting 22 portal defections that they have seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up back on Jan. 2, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

Despite Kentucky's instability at quarterback this past season, Gilmore put together a productive 2025 campaign. Playing in all 12 games while starting five, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver caught 28 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. His reception and yardage total was second on the team to Kendrick Law.

The Belle Glade, Fla. native got immediate playing time as a true freshman in 2024. Appearing in seven games, Gilmore was able to haul in six passes for 153 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown vs. Murray State.

While Gilmore has shown high end potential on the field, he comes with some off-the-field baggage from last offseason. Last January after opting to transfer to Nebraska following his true freshman season, he was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching someone in the face at a storage facility in Lexington. Then this past April, he was dismissed from the Huskers for unknown reasons, and wound up returning to Kentucky.

"Nothing outside the program, nothing criminal or anything like that," Huskers head coach Matt Rhule said at the time regarding Gilmore's dismissal. "Just won't be with us anymore."

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Hardley Gilmore IV: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky