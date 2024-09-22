Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 31, Georgia Tech 19

Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) catches a pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Devin Neal (27) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program looked far from perfect against Georgia Tech at times, but thanks to massive plays in all three phases of the game, the Cardinals were still able to secure a 31-19 win over the Yellow Jackets in their ACC opener.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
Louisville improves to 2-2 vs. Georgia Tech, including 1-1 at L&N Stadium.
The Cards move to 6-5 in ACC openers, including 2-2 at home.
Louisville extends its streak of holding opponents scoreless on their first possession to 21 games.
Louisville scores touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams in a game for the first time since doing so in a 31-10 win at Connecticut in 2013.
Eight different receivers catch passes for Louisville.
Louisville wins while rushing for less than 60 yards for only the second time in 10 years (NC State 2023).
Louisville opens a season without an interception through three games for the first time since 2012.
Jeff Brohm becomes the first Louisville coach to start 3-0 in his first two seasons since Bobby Petrino did so in 2003 and 2004.
Louisville scores at least 30 points for the ninth time in 10 home games under Brohm.
Brohm improves to 13-4 at Louisville and 79-48 overall.
Player Notes:
QB Tyler Shough was 13-of-19 passing for 269 yards, 2 TDs, and no interceptions to go with 19 yards rushing on 4 carries. Shough is one of only three QBs in program history to start his Louisville career with at least 75 pass attempts before his first interception, joining Mike Watkins (83 attempts) and Johnny Unitas (78). Shough completed TD passes of 37 and 57 yards.
WR Ja’Corey Brooks led all receivers with 4 receptions for a career-high 125 yards and a TD. Brooks had his second career 100-yard game and first at Louisville.
WR Chris Bell had 2 receptions for 82 yards and a TD, scoring for the fourth time in his career.
DB Tayon Holloway blocked a field goal and returned it 55 yards for a TD. Louisville’s last blocked field goal return for a TD came on Andrew Johnson’s 82-yard return in a 38-35 win at West Virginia in 2011. Holloway also registered two solo tackles.
DB Tahveon Nicholson led the defense with 9 tackles, including 7 solo stops, along with a tackle for loss. Nicholson’s 9 tackles are his most in a game during his four-year college career.
DE Ramon Puryear became the first Louisville player to have two fumble return touchdowns in a season since Deon Palmer in 2005, scoring on a fumble recovery in the end zone. Puryear played in his 55th game, ninth most on the Louisville career list, and had a solo tackle.
DB Quincy Riley registered his first career forced fumble, stripping the ball that led to Puryear’s touchdown.
Gallery:
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (1) celebrates a touchdown with the mascot during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (28) tries to break free from the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back M.J. Griffin (26) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Avery Boyd (9) Louisville Cardinals defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jadon Thompson (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jadon Thompson (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) leaps over the top to score a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) catches a pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Devin Neal (27) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm calls out instructions during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) tries to break free from the tackle of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Taye Seymore (7) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Donald Chaney (21) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Tramel Logan (19) celebrates a defensive stop against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tahveon Nicholson (23) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to pass the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs the ball despite the facemark from Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Dezmond Tell (99) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough (9) looks to pass while being tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA Today's Jamie Rhodes)
