Highlights, Photos and Notes: SMU 34, Louisville 27
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' loss to the Mustangs.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home for their first matchup since falling at Notre Dame, the Louisville football program once again fell victim to their own mistakes and miscues, dropping a 34-27 decision to SMU for their first ACC loss of the 2024 season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville falls to 0-3 vs. SMU, including 0-2 in Louisville and 0-1 at L&N Stadium.
- Louisville drops to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, both marks last achieved in 2021.
- Louisville gains 461 yards of total offense, its highest output in a loss since Sept. 16, 2022, vs. Florida State. Louisville had won nine straight games when gaining at least 450 yards.
- Louisville had a 100-yard rusher, 100-yard receiver, and 300-yard passer for the first time since doing so vs. Boston College last year.
- The Cards fail to score 30 points at home for only the second time under Jeff Brohm.
- Brohm moves to 13-6 at Louisville and 79-50 overall.
Player Notes:
- QB Tyler Shough was 22-of-35 passing for 329 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Shough had his second 300-yard passing game at Louisville and the seventh of his college career. Shough became the first Louisville player with multiple TD passes in five straight games since Lamar Jackson accomplished it during the first five games of 2017. Shough became the first Louisville player with 300 yards of total offense in back-to-back games since Malik Cunningham vs. Central Florida and Florida State in 2022. Shough completed an 86-yard TD pass, tied for the seventh longest pass completion in program history. Shough completed passes to eight different receivers.
- WR Ja'Corey Brooks led all receivers with 3 receptions for 121 yards and 2 TDs. Brooks is the first Louisville player with multiple TD receptions in back-to-back games since Josh Bellamy accomplished it vs. Arkansas State and Memphis in 2010. Brooks scored his sixth TD of the season on an 86-yard pass from Shough, tied for the seventh longest pass reception in program history. Brooks is the second receiver in Louisville history to average over 40 yards per catch with at least 3 receptions in a game. The other is Tutu Atwell, who caught 3 passes for 129 yards vs. Florida State in 2020.
- RB Isaac Brown led all rushers with 10 carries for 117 yards to go with 5 receptions for 44 yards. Brown had the second 100-yard rushing game of his freshman season. Brown is the only freshman in Louisville history to have two 100-yard rushing games with 10 or fewer carries in each game. Lenny Lyles is the only other Louisville player to do it twice in a single season, doing so as a senior in 1957.
- RB Donald Chaney rushed for 21 yards on 10 carries and a TD, scoring for the second time this season.
- LB Stanquan Clark tied for the most tackles among Louisville defenders by matching his career high with 9 tackles, including 4 solo stops and a tackle for loss.
- SS M.J. Griffin shared the spot as the Cards' leading tackler with 9 tackles, including 7 solo.
- DB Tayon Holloway had a career-high 6 tackles, all solo, to go with his first tackle for loss and first pass breakup at Louisville.
- K Brock Travelstead made both of his field goal attempts from 46 and 41 yards and improved to 23 of 23 on PAT kicks for the season.
- DE Ramon Puryear played in his 57th game, sixth most on the Louisville career list, and had a solo tackle and a quarterback hurry.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Courier Journal's Scott Utterback)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X
Published